KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the values of unity, integrity and justice for all, as inherited from the Father of Independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, remain his guiding principles in leading the MADANI Government.

In a Facebook post commemorating the birth anniversary of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister today, Anwar reaffirmed his commitment to continuing Tunku’s noble struggle for a better and more prosperous nation for all.

He said that the late Tunku’s name is not only etched in history as the Father of Independence but also as a symbol of consensus and unity, bringing together diverse ethnic groups under a harmonious national identity.

Anwar said Tunku’s passion for ensuring peace and harmony in the country should continue to inspire all Malaysians, especially in overcoming today’s challenges.

“The contributions of Almarhum Tunku will always serve as an inspiration for us to uphold the values of unity and peace that have shaped our nation’s solidarity,” he said.

“May Almarhum Tunku’s legacy continue to guide us in our efforts to build a better nation for future generations,” he said.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the soul of the late Tunku to be granted the greatest mercy and blessings of Allah SWT.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, who was born in Alor Setar, Kedah on Feb 8, 1903, served as Malaysia’s first Prime Minister from Aug 31, 1957 to Sept 22, 1970.