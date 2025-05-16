ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has called on the state’s assemblymen to focus on serving the people.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said that even though it is not the season of the state election, elected assemblymen should be responsible for helping to build Johor and improve the people’s standard of living.

“I want to remind all the assemblymen to serve now, not during the Johor state election season, as each of you has been selected to serve the people.

“So, please focus on that responsibility. The Johor people need responsible and effective assemblymen to serve and help the state to develop and improve the people’s standard of living,“ he said.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said at the opening of the first meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly at Sultan Ismail Building here today.

He also said that the Johor state assembly should continue as an example of a harmonious state assembly.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said that the Johor state assembly is a noble council and not a platform to argue and release emotions for the sake of personal politics.

“Instead, the House is a catalyst for discussing policies, enacting laws and most importantly, fighting for the fate and welfare of the people of Johor.

“I hope that harmony, which is a tradition of the Johor assembly will be exemplified and maintained. Do not let bickering to become a culture and do not make this assembly as a laughingstock,“ he said.

There have been various statements by political parties on the possibility of the Johor state election.