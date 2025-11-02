Türkiye First Lady visits Perdana Botanical Gardens

KUALA LUMPUR: Türkiye First Lady Emine Erdogan spent about one hour visiting the Perdana Botanical Gardens here today.

Emine was welcomed by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

One of the world’s foremost advocates for environmental sustainability, Emine visited booths showcasing Kuala Lumpur Zero Waste Management by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Renergy Bumi Hijau and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change (MGTC).

This includes booths by Berjaya Enviroparks Sdn Bhd, Green Unity Ventures, Persatuan Sosioekonomi dan Alam Sekitar (PERSEAS) and Seberang Perai City Council.

During her visit, Emine also planted a Merbau tree (Intsia palembanica, Leguminosae) in the garden compound.

Maimunah, in her welcoming speech, said Emine’s visit underscores the deep and enduring ties between Türkiye and Malaysia, particularly in the shared commitment to a greener, cleaner and urban future.

“Under your patronage and leadership, the world has come to recognise the effectiveness of the waste management policies in Türkiye, which sets a global benchmark for sustainable living.

“Malaysia, too, is making significant strides towards a circular economy, and we deeply value this opportunity to learn from Türkiye,” she said.

Maimunah also shared the city’s policies that promote responsible consumption, namely, the Waste-to-Wealth Programme, which encourages upcycling, and the One Community, One Recycle (1C1R) initiative, a community-driven recycling effort that continues to help the city reduce landfill waste.

“Your Excellency, your presence here today serves as a powerful reminder that sustainability is not merely a policy but a way of life.

“Achieving this vision requires all of society’s approach, and together, we can build a model for cities that you have championed on the national and global stage. Through us, you have a strong advocate and friend of zero waste in the ASEAN region.

“Once again, it is our great pleasure to welcome you to Kuala Lumpur. May this visit inspire greater collaboration and reinforce our shared vision for a sustainable and waste-free world,” she said.

At the event, Emine and Wan Azizah witnessed the signing of the letters of exchange (LOE) between Zero Waste Foundation from Türkiye and DBKL, as well as between Zero Waste Foundation and MGTC.

The letters were signed by Zero Waste Foundation president Samed Agirbas, Kuala Lumpur Mayor and MGTC Chairperson of Board of Director Shareen Shariza Abdul Ghani.

The cooperation aims to establish a framework for collaborative efforts in zero waste practices, waste reduction and recycling, capacity building, technology transfer, and the exchange of best practices in environmental sustainability.