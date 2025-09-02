KUALA LUMPUR: The Turkiye Religious Affairs Foundation is offering full scholarships for Malaysians to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate (PhD) degrees at Theology Faculties and International Hatip High Schools in Turkiye.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said applications are open until Feb 28, presenting a valuable opportunity for Malaysians to further their education in Turkiye.

ALSO READ: Turkiye’s Erdoğan to be conferred Honorary Doctorate in International Relations by UM

“Don’t miss this golden opportunity. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply immediately. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Turkish government and embassy for providing this opportunity to Malaysians,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official DiYANET BURSLARI Scholarships website at https://diyanetburslari.tdv.org/en/.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya (UM), in a statement to the media, announced that its Chancellor, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, will confer an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations on Turkiye’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his official visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow (Monday).