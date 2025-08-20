TVET graduates equipped to drive high-value industries - MOHE

IPOH: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates are being equipped to drive high-value industries, said Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian, deputy secretary-general (Policy) of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

He said that TVET graduates play a vital role in maintaining the country’s socio-economic balance and fostering a competitive and productive work environment, rather than merely filling job vacancies.

“To that end, five strategic thrusts have been outlined in the National TVET Policy 2030, providing a strong foundation that we are implementing comprehensively,” he said in his speech at the 53rd Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) Convocation Ceremony, which was also attended by its director, Dr Salmi Che Meh, at Dewan Jubilee Perak today.

Megat Sany added that the ministry prioritises structured, synergistic, and highly accountable governance, while also emphasising quality and international-standard education pathways to ensure TVET students are globally competitive.

He said the MOHE has also reinforced high-impact strategic collaborations with the industry to enhance the quality of TVET programmes and has emphasised sustainable funding to ensure stable financial support for facility development, faculty capacity building, and industry-relevant research.

“The ministry is determined to position TVET as a primary career choice, shifting public perception from viewing it as a last resort to recognising it as a strategic pathway focused on skills, high impact, and future readiness.

Megat Sany added that the MOHE has been actively implementing various initiatives to enhance the facilities of educational institutions under the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK).

According to him, the government has approved an allocation of RM431.9 million under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the implementation of 111 upgrading projects. These include the construction and enhancement of laboratories, training workshops, lecture halls, and digital facilities for students.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,820 Politeknik Ungku Omar graduates received their diplomas and certificates at the convocation ceremony, which began today and will continue until Thursday. - Bernama