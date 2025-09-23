TVET graduates must uphold noble values and embrace lifelong learning

ARAU: Technical and Vocational Education and Training graduates must embody noble values, social responsibility and patriotism to contribute to society and the nation, apart from pursuing personal success.

The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail stated that TVET graduates should be knowledgeable, disciplined and of high integrity as they play an essential role in the country’s development agenda.

His Royal Highness emphasised that “knowledge continues to grow, technology keeps changing, and only those willing to learn and adapt will remain relevant.”

The Ruler delivered this message when gracing the Politeknik Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin and Arau Community College Convocation Ceremony held at Dewan Harumanis PTSS.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin further noted that traditional skills are no longer sufficient in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He explained that industries increasingly demand new expertise such as automation, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and entrepreneurial innovation.

Skilled workers from institutions such as PTSS and Arau Community College will help the country build modern infrastructure, strengthen the digital industry, advance the engineering sector and drive sustainable green economic growth.

The three-day convocation celebrates 1,116 graduates from certificate, diploma and foundation programmes.

Food Service Halal Practice diploma graduate Nur Shafinaz Mohd Noor received the Special Excellence Award for her outstanding international achievement.

The 25-year-old was offered a position with the Japan Da’wah Centre in Osaka after completing her industrial training there. – Bernama