TVET institution needs industry cooperation to offer quality, relevant programmes - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Active collaboration from industry players is needed for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution to offer programmes that are of a higher quality and more relevant to market needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said strong cooperation between the industry players and the TVET institution was crucial to ensure the comprehensive matching of demand and supply.

He said consistent input from the industry players on the workforce skills and needs was also needed by the TVET institution to develop suitable curricula and programmes.

“Forging close cooperation with industry players can create a new skilled workforce to master the latest technology, which will have a spillover effect on encouraging economic growth.

“I call for the active involvement of industry players in Malaysia to collaborate with the government in supporting the agenda to empower TVET,” he said at the 2024 Prime Minister’s Gold Hand Award and Skilled Person Award ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the government is aware that the TVET stream in Malaysia needs to be improved for it to be more systematic and effective.

He said the organisation of skills competitions was one of the government’s efforts to promote and ensure the quality of delivery of TVET training in Malaysia is in line with international standards.

“I call on all TVET agencies to hold skills competitions at institutional levels so that we can pick the best talent for national and international-level competitions,” he said.

In his speech, Fadillah also thanked and congratulated the national contingent which made sure the Jalur Gemilang was hoisted proudly at the WorldSkills Competition Lyon 2024 at the Euroexpo Lyon in France from Sept 10-15.

In the competition, Malaysia, represented by 15 participants across 14 categories, captured five medals - one bronze medal in the Beauty Therapy category through Wong Hsun Wei and four Medallion for Excellence.

The four Medallion for Excellence recipients were Muhammad Nasran Ahmad in the Hairdressing category; Ahmad Muizuddin Mohd Razi in the Bricklaying category; Muhammad Hakimi Abu Bakar in Electrical Installations; and Stephen Sim Shan Siong in the IT Software Solutions for Business category.