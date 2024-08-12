IPOH: Two individuals, including a teenage girl, were arrested for alleged possession of various types of drugs estimated to be worth over RM60,000 during a raid at an oil palm plantation in Ayer Tawar, Manjung, last Friday.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the two suspects, aged 47 and 17, were detained by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Manjung District Police Headquarters at about 12:10 a.m.

“Police found a quantity of drugs suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine during the raid. Following the arrests, police also raided a house in Kampung Pundut, Lumut, and seized additional drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, valued at RM60,357,“ he said in a statement today.

Hasbullah said the police also confiscated a Proton Saga car, a motorcycle, and RM200, with the total estimated seizure amounting to RM14,200.

Both suspects tested positive for Mop and methamphetamine and they are on remand for a week to assist investigations under Section Section 15(1)(a) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Hasbullah said police detained 15 men, including two Vietnamese nationals, for drug possession during an operation, carried out under Op Pusat Hiburan at an entertainment centre in Taman Sentosa 2, Sitiawan, near Manjung, early last Friday morning.

He said various types of drugs, including cannabis, Erimin 5, ketamine, and ecstasy, with an estimated value of RM91,125, were seized during the raid.

He said a total of 70 individuals were rounded up during the operation, where 38 men and 16 women tested positive for drugs.

All the suspects are on remand for between three and seven days for investigation, he added.