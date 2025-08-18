Two brothers charged with trafficking over 35kg of ganja in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Two brothers were charged separately in Magistrate’s Courts here today for trafficking a combined total of 35.58kg of drugs, believed to be ganja.

Ahmad Ammar Rusydi Mohd Hanapi, 23, and Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi, 34, did not enter pleas as their cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Ahmad Ammar Rusydi was accused of trafficking 14.78kg of ganja at a house near Kampung But, Ketereh, on Aug 5.

Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi faced charges for trafficking 20.8kg of ganja at the same location and time.

Both charges were filed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

If not sentenced to death, they could face up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Syamsul Ikhmal Ramli and Nur Haziqah Hassan handled the prosecution.

Lawyer Muhammad Hasif Hasan represented both accused in court.

Ahmad Ammar Rusydi’s case was set for re-mention on Oct 16, while Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi’s hearing was scheduled for Oct 27.

In a separate case at the Sessions Court, Ahmad Ammar Rusydi was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to possessing a Glock AEKZ847 Mariner 9x19 USA firearm and 16 rounds of live ammunition.

The firearm charge falls under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, carrying up to 14 years in prison and a minimum of six cane strokes.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad led the prosecution, while Muhammad Hasif defended the accused.

The court set Sept 22 for the next mention of the firearm case. - Bernama