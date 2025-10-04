Two dead, one badly injured in four-vehicle crash in Kuching

KUCHING: Two men were killed while a teenage girl sustained serious injuries in a four-vehicle collision on Jalan Tun Jugah here last night.

Acting Kuching Police District chief, Supt Merbin Lisa said the incident occurred a little after midnight when a car driven by a 37-year-old man is believed to have skidded into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man who had a 14-year-old girl as a passenger.

The two drivers died at the scene, while the girl was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the third car, which came from the direction of the Kenyalang Flyover, crashed into the first vehicle, which was in the middle of the road, before hitting the fourth car on the roadside.

Merbin said the drivers of the third and fourth cars escaped with minor injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Amirul Azami Ahmad Rasol at 016-8593994 or 082-259900 to assist in the investigation.