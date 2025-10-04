Two die in fiery car crash in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: Two people were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames along Jalan Permatang Baru, Sungai Lokan, here early today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said firemen found two charred bodies at the scene, but the identities of the victims have yet to be determined.

He said the department received a call at 7.09 am and deployed seven firefighters along with a fire engine from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The fire involved a Proton Saga BLM, which was about 80 per cent burnt, believed to have been caused by a road accident,” he said when contacted.

He said the bodies had been taken to Kepala Batas Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the post-mortems on the two victims’ bodies were being conducted at the Kepala Batas Hospital near here this evening.

“The police are still waiting for the autopsy results, and we still do not know the identities of the two victims. The car they were travelling in has also not been identified (its owner).

“We also cannot confirm whether the victims are foreign or local, and need to wait for the autopsy results and forensic reports,“ he said when met by reporters after the launching ceremony of the Living Arts Cultural Festival 2025 in Armenian Street here today. - Bernama