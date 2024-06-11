Two ex-convicts nabbed for 20 convenience store robberies in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested two male former prisoners on suspicion of being involved in 20 convenience store robberies in Kelantan, last Friday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the two suspects, aged 33 and 34, had just been released from prison in April and were arrested in Kampung Baung, Pengkalan Chepa, here.

He said the two suspects carried out the activities around Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Pasir Mas and Jeli.

“Their modus operandi is to rob at night and use tools such as electric saw, oxy gas cutting torch, punching machines and grinder to break into convenience stores.

“The 33-year-old suspect has one criminal and three drug records while the 34-year-old suspect has seven criminal records and four drug records,“ he said in a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters today.

Mohd Yusoff said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and were remanded for six days from Nov 1 until today.

According to him, the remand of the two suspects will be extended to assist in the investigation of the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary.

Commenting on whether there are other suspects involved in this case, Mohd Yusoff said the police are hunting for the mastermind of this case, known as 26-year-old Muhammad Amir Izudin Mohd Izam.

“God willing, the mastermind of the case will be arrested soon and we are also asking the people with information on this suspect (Muhammad Amir) to contact police,“ he said.