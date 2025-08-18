Two foreign nationals detained at KLIA for illegal entry attempt

SEPANG: Two foreign nationals were detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 yesterday afternoon after failing to provide valid entry records.

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) stated that the men, aged between 30 and 40, were from India and China.

They were stopped during immigration checks around 5 pm when officers noticed suspicious security stamps on their passports.

Further checks through the MyIMMs system confirmed no entry or exit records for both individuals.

“Ironically, the stamps on their passports indicated entry via Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS in Kedah and Sultan Abu Bakar ICQS in Johor,” said AKPS.

Both suspects were detained under reasonable suspicion of violating the Immigration Act 1959/63.

They are currently held at the KLIA Terminal 2 Immigration Depot pending further investigation.

The case has been handed over to the Selangor Immigration Enforcement Division.

AKPS is investigating possible syndicate involvement and warned of disciplinary action against any complicit officers. - Bernama