Two friends charged with committing armed gang robbery

BUTTERWORTH: Two friends pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing armed gang robbery last week.

K. Sreedharan Naidu, 33, and J. Moohilan Naidu, 33, made the plea before Judge Nor Azah Kasran.

They are jointly charged with robbing Syed Jamalludin Syed Hamid, 57, of a Honda Accord car and cash amounting to RM54,000 when armed with a machete at the Taman Bukit Kecil Intersection, near here, at 12.30 pm last Dec 6.

The charge, framed under Sections 396 and 397 of the Penal Code, provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

The court, in allowing them bail of RM10,000 with one surety each, also ordered the two men to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Nadia Jamal appeared for the prosecution while lawyer S. Morgan represented the two accused, who is a lorry driver and a lorry attendant, respectively.

The court set Jan 15 for mention for the submission of documents.