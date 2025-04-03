Two friends plead guilty to hurting two men during robbery

KOTA BHARU: Two friends pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of committing armed gang robbery and causing hurt to two men

Mohamad Alif Ahmad, 30, and Mohd Hasimi Mohamud, 43, made the plea before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

On the first charge, they were alleged to have caused injury to a 49-year-old man in committing a robbery at 12.30 am in Kampung Chap Jelawat, Bachok, on Jan 30 this year.

The charge, under Section 394 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides a prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The two men, unrepresented, were also charged with committing gang robbery when armed with a machete and knife on a Pakistani national at a grocery store in Bukit Marak, Padang Lati, Bekelam Hilir, Bachok, at 1.30 am on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad.

The court set April 9 for mention for the submission of documents.