KUALA LUMPUR: Two Indonesian men were sentenced to five years in prison and one stroke of the cane each by the Sessions Court today after they pleaded guilty to robbing an elderly woman of her purse two weeks ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi meted the sentence on Ari Ablia Lubis, 26, and Umar Ardiansyah, 32, ordering their prison terms to commence from the date of arrest on Jan 6.

The duo was charged with robbing 64-year-old Yee Chooi Lan of her purse, which contained RM100 in cash, at Lorong Haji Taib, Dang Wangi, at 12.55 pm on Jan 5.

Police apprehended them the following day and recovered a leather purse containing the victim’s identification card.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and canning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin requested an appropriate sentence to serve as a deterrent to the accused and the public, given that the victim was a senior citizen.

The accused, who were unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, citing family responsibilities.