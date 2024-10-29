Two men arrested, drugs worth almost RM11 million seized

SUBANG JAYA: The police arrested two men and seized methamphetamine worth over RM10 million in a raid on a terrace house in Bandar Bukit Puchong here on Oct 25.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the two suspects, 30 and 34, were arrested by the side of the road along Bandar Baru Sri Petaling and Jalan Puchong Jaya at 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday, and the subsequent raid led to the discovery of 319 packs of herbal tea filled with 329.5 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM10.9 million hidden in a room.

“The terrace house is believed to have been a storage area for the d rugs since last September. Following the arrests, police also seized a Proton Saga and Hyundai Sonata, along with jewellery worth an estimated RM70,270, for a total of RM11 million,” he said at a media conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters here today.

The suspects, who have prior criminal records, have been remanded for seven days till Nov 1 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said, adding that the police were still trying to track down the drug trafficking ring.