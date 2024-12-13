Two men arrested for robbery, impersonating police in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery and impersonating police officers at a house on Jalan Metro Barat Perdana Timur 2, Taman Usahawan Kepong, last Saturday.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said in the 11 pm incident, the suspects, armed with a pistol, approached the residence of a 40-year-old Indonesian woman under the guise of conducting an inspection and introduced themselves as police officers.

“The complainant (victim) became suspicious of the suspects’ actions and contacted the Kepong Police Station for assistance. The suspects then grabbed the complainant’s mobile phone,“ he told reporters at the Sentul District Police Headquarters here today.

Acting on information, police raided the location shortly after and arrested the two suspects, aged 42 and 55. One of them was found to be employed as a security guard, while the other was unemployed.

“Police seized a CZ 75 pistol, which was found to belong to a security company and is believed to have been used for extortion. Also seized were 10 bullets, a firearm licence card belonging to the security company, and two mobile phones belonging to the victim,“ he added.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects were not wearing police uniforms (when they visited the victim’s house) and only verbally identified themselves as police officers,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code, and both suspects were charged in the Kuala Lumpur Court today.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old local man was detained for allegedly extorting RM5,000 from a stall owner at Jalan Sentul Pasar.

Ahmad Sukarno said in the 6 am incident on Dec 5, the suspect allegedly threatened to damage the victim’s stall if the money was not paid and later ate at the stall without paying at around 2:30 pm the same day.

“Acting on information, police arrested the suspect last Sunday at Sentul Pasar. Investigations revealed that the suspect has 15 prior criminal and drug-related records but is not linked to any gang activities,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code, and the suspect was also charged in the Kuala Lumpur Court today.