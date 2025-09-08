Two men arrested for seditious posts against Malaysian government, PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two Malaysian men for allegedly uploading social media posts containing criminal intimidation, sedition and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the first arrest involved a 45-year-old man suspected of posting seditious and insulting content against the government through a TikTok account named Mohd Soie (@mohd.soie3).

He stated the second arrest concerned a 44-year-old man suspected of making comments containing criminal intimidation against the Prime Minister using the Facebook account Mdjohan Ngadin.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Sections 506 and 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar emphasised that firm action will be taken against anyone deliberately creating, uploading, sharing or spreading content involving sedition, criminal intimidation, false information or any material that could cause public alarm and disrupt societal harmony. – Bernama