Two men arrested over whipping effigy of PM Anwar at rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men have been arrested to assist in the investigation of an incident where an effigy resembling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was whipped during a rally at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects, aged 21 and 47, were detained separately. Authorities also seized communication equipment believed to have been used to upload and share content related to the incident.

“The act was recorded and uploaded on social media by certain parties, and the remand application for both individuals will be made soon,” Mohd Khalid said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit is handling the probe.

Mohd Khalid also urged the public to refrain from using social media to spread discord or disrupt public order, warning that strict action would be taken against offenders. - Bernama