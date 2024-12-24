Two men arrested today over fight at LRT station

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men believed to be involved in a fight involving two groups of football supporters at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station, Ampang-Sri Petaling Line here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested at their respective residences in the capital and Ampang, Selangor, today.

“Both suspects are on remand for two days starting today for investigation under Sections 147 and 427 of the Penal Code.

“The police view the incident seriously and urge the public not to do anything that is against the law,“ he said in a statement today.

Last Dec 21, the police detected a viral video showing a fight at Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT Station, Ampang-Sri Petaling Line.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) had filed a police report regarding the incident.