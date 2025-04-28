SEPANG: Two men were fined RM3,000 each by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to posting obscene comments on Facebook three years ago.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman pronounced the sentence after Mohd Shahrulamin Abdullah, 41, and Mohd Rasul Abd Razak, 44, pleaded guilty, and ordered they be jailed a month if they failed to pay the fine.

Another accused Mohd Nasir Kadir, 57, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge for posting an obscene Facebook comment at 10.29 pm, Dec 15 2022 and the court set May 23 for his case re-mention and allowed him bail of RM3,000.

The two accused who pleaded guilty to the charge of making obscene Facebook comments on a news portal’s post about the baby daughter of a Malaysian medical specialist working in the United Kingdom, with Mohd Shahrulamin committing the offence at 10 pm, Dec 20, 2022 and Mohd Rasul at 4.30 pm, Dec 29, 2022.

All three accused were charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, which stipulates a maximum fine of RM50,000 with an additional fine of RM1,000 a day if the offence continues or jail of up to no more than a year or both if found guilty.

The case was conducted by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim while the three accused were unrepresented.