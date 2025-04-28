KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is conducting an investigation against a social media influencer over the alleged dissemination of false information involving the Royal Institution.

According to MCMC, two sessions of recording statements and further investigation involving the individual were carried out at MCMC’s headquarters in Cyberjaya on Friday and today, following public complaints received under the provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

“Initial investigations found that the content linked to the influencer involved the dissemination of false information linking the Royal Institution with baseless allegations.

“There were also attempts to disclose personal information without consent, with the intent to annoy, harass, threaten, or disturb any person,“ the statement read.

The statement further noted that such actions could potentially cause public unrest, incite slander, pose threats to the safety of the individuals involved, and violate communication laws and personal data protection.

MCMC stressed that all complaints would be investigated in accordance with the law, regardless of an individual’s status, popularity or influence.

“Every investigation is conducted professionally, based on fair procedures and in accordance with the legal provisions under the CMA 1998, and serves as an initial step to gather related information,“ MCMC said.

At the same time, the public was reminded that any dissemination of content touching on 3R issues (Religion, Race, and Royalty) that is threatening, harassing, or intrusive of individual privacy is a serious offence and can result in action under the existing provisions.