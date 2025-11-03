SIBU: Two men arrested last Sunday for possessing a homemade shotgun and 6.18 grammes of syabu in Tanjung Manis, near here, are now also being investigated for possible involvement in drug trafficking.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects, aged 20 and 35, were apprehended during a raid on a house in Ladang Lengan, Batang Lebaan.

“Both suspects have no criminal records. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether they are drug traffickers. We are also probing their connection to the shotgun,” he said when contacted today.

Police also seized six bullets from the suspects, who have been remanded since yesterday to assist investigations under Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries a minimum sentence of two years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane, while Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 provides for up to seven years in jail, a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.