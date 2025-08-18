Two men killed in road accident while refuelling van in Ipoh

IPOH: Two men were killed after being struck by a car while refuelling their van by the roadside at Kilometre 84.6 of Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Gerik-Pengkalan Hulu.

Gerik district police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman confirmed the incident occurred yesterday evening.

The victims were refueling their Nissan Vanette when the accident took place.

A Proton Wira, driven by a 19-year-old, nearly collided with a Proton Preve ahead of it.

This caused the Proton Preve to swerve and hit the two men standing beside the van.

The 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Gerik district hospital.

All other occupants of the three vehicles involved escaped unharmed.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama