Two more Malaysian pilgrims die in Holy Land

MAKKAH: Two more Malaysian pilgrims have passed away in the Holy Land, bringing the total number of haj-related deaths to seven, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that the sixth death involved a female pilgrim from Terengganu, Siti Hawa Ibrahim, 64, who was staying at Maktab 85A, Land Premium. She passed away at 9.32 pm yesterday at King Abdullah Hospital, here, due to a heart attack.

“Meanwhile, Abdul Halim Awang, 76, from Alor Setar, Kedah, who was staying at Maktab 89B, Al-Fajr Badrik 5, died at 2.45 am today at the same hospital, due to a bacterial infection and organ failure,” he said.

He shared this with the media after witnessing the departure of pilgrims to Arafah at the Abraj Al-Tayseer Hotel, here, today.

He added that the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) had contacted the next of kin of both pilgrims, and would fully manage all matters related to the handling of the deceased, as well as the welfare of the affected pilgrims.

Mohd Na’im, along with the entire TH top management, extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, both in the Holy Land and back home, and prayed that their souls would be blessed and that all their intentions in performing the fifth pillar of Islam would be accepted.