Two motorcyclists killed in Kota Tinggi road accident

KOTA TINGGI: Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision involving a lorry at Km60.5 of Jalan Sungai Rengit early today. The victims, aged 18 and 19, suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the accident occurred at 1.24 am and involved two Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles and a lorry. Preliminary investigations suggest the motorcycles crashed into the rear of the lorry.

“The case is still under investigation, and the lorry driver has yet to be located,“ Yusof said. The victims’ bodies were taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for further procedures.

Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation. Those with information can contact traffic investigation officer Insp Mohd Fairuz Abd Malek at 012-7415886. - Bernama