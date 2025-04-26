Two Myanmar men wanted as key witnesses in murder trial

NIBONG TEBAL: Police are searching for two Myanmar nationals who are considered key witnesses in a murder trial due to be heard in Butterworth from May 5 to 7.

Seberang Perai Selatan deputy police chief DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar said the men, identified as Than Htut Aung, 48, and Than Htut, 47, are believed to hold crucial information related to the case.

Both individuals were last known to be in the country on passports bearing the numbers MC970548 and MC871691, respectively.

Efforts to locate the pair are ongoing, as their testimonies are vital to proceedings under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder, he said in a statement today.

Mohd Norazmi urged anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer ASP Nazrul Hisham Musa on 01156655560 or to approach the nearest police station.