Two nabbed over Kampung Paya Rambai house break-in

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested two local men in connection with the break-in on Jan 15 at a house in Kampung Paya Rambai, where a safe containing jewellery and cash estimated to be worth RM1.1 million was stolen.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the two suspects, both in their 20s, were arrested on Jan 19 at around 6.15 pm during two separate house raids in the village.

“One of the suspects works as a mechanic at a motorcycle workshop in Kota Bharu, while the other is unemployed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said that police also confiscated a safe and several valuable items belonging to the victim from the workshop.

A check revealed that the duo had previous criminal and drug-related records, and both tested positive for drugs, he added.

Mohd Rosdi said the arrests followed a report lodged by a 60-year-old woman on the same day, when she and her family returned from Sarawak.

“They found the door had been forced open and discovered that a safe containing foreign currency and various branded watches had been stolen,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and the suspects have been remanded for six days starting yesterday to assist with the investigation.