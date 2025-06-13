Two school cooperatives manage to generate more than RM2 million in revenue - ANGKASA

GOMBAK: A total of two school cooperatives successfully generated revenue exceeding RM2 million, while 42 others recorded revenue of over RM1 million for the 2024 accounts.

The President of Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA), Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah, stated that this revenue was achieved through the retail sector, which is a high-impact business capable of bringing significant profits.

“This achievement proves that school cooperatives can be a serious entrepreneurial and business platform, thus becoming the backbone for the formation of successful cooperative entrepreneurs in the future,“ he said.

He said this when met by Bernama after the School Cooperative RM1 Million Revenue Recognition Award Ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Melawati, here, today.

Abdul Fattah, who is also the President of the ASEAN Cooperative Organisation (ACO), said that the two school cooperatives that recorded over RM2 million in revenue were Koperasi Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Vokasional Tanah Merah Berhad in Kelantan and Koperasi SMK Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam Berhad in Selangor.

Meanwhile, the top three states that recorded school cooperative achievements with revenue exceeding RM1 million were Selangor with 11 cooperatives, followed by Perak (5), and Johor (4).

Meanwhile, Abdul Fattah said he is confident that the cooperative movement’s revenue target of RM73 billion by 2030, as set by the Malaysian Cooperative Policy 2030 (DaKom 2030), can be achieved this year.

According to him, the cooperative movement in the country has so far recorded a revenue of RM68.2 billion.

“Every year there is an increase (in revenue) of RM5 billion. InsyaAllah... the target of RM73 billion can be achieved earlier than targeted,“ he added.