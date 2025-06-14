KUALA LUMPUR: National sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi created a sensation when he helped Auburn University quartet win the 4x100 metres (m) relay at the 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Track and Field Championships today.

The Auburn quartet of Muhammad Azeem, Kayinsola Ajayi, Dario Matau and Makanakaishe Charamba showed off an energetic run to clinch the championship title with a time of 38.33 seconds (s).

The second place went to the University of Southern California (USC) with a time of 38.46 s while Louisiana State University (LSU) was in third place (38.56s)

Earlier, the Auburn quartet recorded a record of 37.97s in the semi-finals on Wednesday to advance to the final.

For the record, Muhammad Azeem, better known as Azeem Fahmi had also assisted his university crowned champion in the same event in 2024.