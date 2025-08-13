Two secondary schoolgirls charged with assault and unlawful confinement in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: Two 13-year-old girls pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of assault and unlawful confinement of a schoolmate.

The Form One students denied the joint charges read before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri.

Lawyer N Nagaratnam, representing both accused, confirmed the first charge involved injuring the victim in a school toilet on July 14.

The charge falls under Section 323 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to one year in jail, a RM2,000 fine, or both.

The second charge alleges wrongful confinement of the victim at the same location and time.

This offence is under Section 342 of the Penal Code, carrying similar penalties.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Nor sought RM4,000 bail for each accused.

Nagaratnam requested a reduction, citing the students’ status.

The court set bail at RM2,000 each with one surety and barred contact with the victim.

The case will be mentioned again on September 23.

Earlier reports indicated a Form One student was allegedly bullied by schoolmates.

The victim was found in a school toilet with hands and feet tied and mouth gagged.

In a separate case, two 15-year-old boys admitted to assaulting a 16-year-old schoolmate.

Lawyer Farah Azlinda Zahari stated the offence occurred on July 21 at a school here.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Sentencing was deferred pending character reports, with the next hearing on October 28.

Bail was set at RM1,000 each with one surety.

Nur Hazwani Md Nor prosecuted the case. - Bernama