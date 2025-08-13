Probe into student death to focus on criminal elements

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah which was initially classified as sudden death, will now focus on possible criminal elements, including bullying.

At a press conference yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said this was among the findings of a special CID team comprising nine officers and personnel sent to Sabah on Aug 11 to probe the case, Bernama reported.

Kumar said the post-mortem confirmed that Zara Qairina died from severe brain injury due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain caused by a fall, consistent with the initial diagnosis.

So far, police have taken statements from 82 witnesses, including students, with some recalled for further questioning to establish what had happened before the fall.

“Police have also provided psychological intervention for 124 students identified as traumatised by the incident, to help restore their confidence.

Kumar added that there were no elements of a “cover-up” in the investigation.

He said police are also probing the spread of false news on social media about the case, including allegations that the victim was put in a washing machine, for which a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Rawang under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“To date, 15 investigation papers have been opened related to the spread of unverified information that could disrupt public order and the investigation process.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Education Ministry said the school’s principal, student affairs senior assistant and all wardens have been temporarily assigned to the Sabah State Education Department pending investigation.

The decision follows a police statement that the Bukit Aman Special Task Force has taken over the probe into the case.

“The Education Ministry will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure the investigation is conducted thoroughly, carefully and comprehensively.

“We hope that a transparent and complete investigation can be carried out to deliver justice for the family and all parties involved.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would also hold engagement sessions with stakeholders to explain existing guidelines for handling bullying cases.

She said the sessions were in response to one of the four demands in the #JusticeForZara memorandum submitted by student activists yesterday.

“The ministry is also open to views and suggestions to improve the existing guidelines.”

On demands for an open explanation to the public about the case, Fadhlina said the ministry would cooperate fully with police and updates would be provided by the authorities.

“The ministry welcomes the initiative by police to set up a task force to handle the case involving the late Zara Qairina,” she said after meeting representatives of the student activists to discuss the memorandum.

In a statement yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said it had decided to hold an inquest into Zara Qairina’s death after reviewing the police investigation report.

The inquest, under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, will determine the cause and circumstances of her death, including whether any criminal elements were involved.