Invisible power of educators

IN today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, conversations often revolve around technology, digital transformation and modern infrastructure.

However, at the core of academic success lies one constant and critical factor – the quality of teaching.

Drawing from over 14 years of experience as an educator in higher education, complemented by 20 years of professional involvement in the hospitality industry, I firmly believe that teaching quality is one of the most powerful contributors to students’ academic performance.

It is not merely about what we teach but how we teach, connect with students, help them understand the subject content and prepare them to apply this knowledge meaningfully in the real world.

Over the years, I have observed an increasing pressure in higher education institutions to produce higher results related to GPAs, faster graduation rates and improved employability.

While these outcomes are important, what is often overlooked is that academic performance begins not with grades but with engagement, motivation and understanding.

All these are deeply influenced by how students’ experience learning in the classroom. When students feel engaged, understood and challenged appropriately, they are more likely to perform well, and this starts with the quality of teaching they receive.

What makes great teaching

Quality teaching is not just about clicking through slides while students try to stay awake. Real quality teaching is a full-blown, well-crafted performance.

It is based on four powerful dimensions that define impactful teaching: content knowledge, pedagogical skills, learning environment and student–lecturer connection.

Firstly, content knowledge is knowing your stuff. If you are going to teach something, you should know it inside out. In applied fields like hospitality or culinary arts, it is not enough just to quote theories; you have to walk the lecture through your own experience.

Lecturers teaching service etiquette should have had real-life experience, enabling them to share authentic stories and insights, especially under pressure, because credibility is invaluable.

Secondly, pedagogical skills are just as important. Great educators have what I call “teaching superpowers”. They should be able to: break down complex ideas into “aha!” moments; switch gears when confusion clouds faces of their students; use metaphors that actually land; and engage students with real-life scenarios, role plays and discussions, and not just theories that bore them.

The magic happens when an educator adjusts their pace, tone, strategy and improvises according to the situation of the class.

Thirdly, a positive learning environment is one where students feel safe, respected and included. Effective educators foster spaces where questions are welcomed, mistakes become part of learning and every student feels seen, with no biases.

It is not just about being entertaining but also about creating an atmosphere where curiosity, confidence and engagement can naturally thrive in the classroom to prevent boredom.

It is not about turning every class into a circus environment but about building a vibe where participation blooms and students feel they are part of something meaningful.

Finally, a student–educator relationship is fundamentally human. Students remember not only the course content but also who taught it.

A great educator demonstrates empathy and sets aside their ego when they notice a student struggling. They provide encouragement, motivation and courage to those who need it most.

They have a passion for teaching and genuinely care for their students. By showing pastoral care, they inspire students to try harder, attend classes regularly and develop a stronger interest in their studies.

Quality teaching combines knowledge, effective delivery and empathy to create an engaging and enjoyable learning environment.

The best educators are not necessarily the loudest or most charismatic; they are the ones who connect, adapt and inspire their students to learn and go the extra mile.

Lecturers should also engage students by asking them questions, making them think critically, ensure they participate actively and learn responsibly.

Students with passionate, sincere educators who deliver lessons clearly are more likely to perform better academically. When educators genuinely share knowledge and invest in their students’ growth, the positive impact becomes visible and measurable.

External factors

We often overlook the emotional well-being of educators. A happy, motivated and fulfilled educator is much more likely to deliver high-quality teaching.

When educators feel respected, supported and empowered by their institutions, their passion shines through in the classroom.

On the other hand, burnout, stress or lack of appreciation can diminish enthusiasm and impact the quality of instruction.

Institutions must realise that caring for educators’ morale and mental well-being is directly tied to students’ outcome.

A motivated educator will deliver not only knowledge but also inspiration. Richard Branson once shared this inspiring quote: “Clients do not come first. Employees come first. If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the clients”.

As an educator, we often focus on external factors such as policies, assessments and curriculum design to enhance academic performance.

However, what we should reflect on is how we teach. Are we engaging our students? Are we creating learning experiences that motivate and inspire?

Teaching quality is not about perfection; it is about preparation, awareness, adaptability and care. It means recognising our influence and using it with purpose.

Students respond not only to what we teach but also to who we are and the environment we create around them.

Parting wisdom

Remember that we are not just content delivery machines; we are in the business of shaping lives for our future generations.

The real magic lies in being passionate and hopeful educators for our students. While students may forget lectures, they will never forget how we made them feel or how we inspired them to become somebody in the future.

Better academic outcomes do not always require more spending on technology or endless new rules demanding approvals from superiors. Sometimes, all it takes is heart, intention and a touch of humanity to guide students towards becoming talented individuals.

As we nurture their growth, let us also encourage them to pay it forward – carrying the kindness, support and lessons they have received and passing them on to others. This is how we create a lasting impact on our students – one good deed at a time.

Aidil Ikram Abdullah is a lecturer at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com