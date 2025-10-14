Two sharp objects recovered by police

PETALING JAYA: The body of the female student, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds near a school toilet at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), was discovered after a teacher heard screams and had rushed to investigate.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing. Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said two sharp objects believed to have been used in the killing were recovered at the scene.

“Initial findings do not indicate any elements of bullying. Both the victim and suspect are believed to have known each other as they studied at the same school, although in different forms.”

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application. The charge carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years.

The victim’s body was removed from the school compound at about 12.55pm and sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are also recording statements from several witnesses, including the victim’s friends and teachers, to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail said the incident occurred at 9.30am within the school compound and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The motive is still under investigation and further details will be provided by the Selangor police chief in due course,” Khalid told reporters after launching the Anti-Bullying Campaign earlier.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the incident did not involve any racial elements and urged the public not to speculate.

He said police are treating the case strictly as a criminal matter and will provide updates as investigations progress.

“As a father who has daughters, I cannot imagine what the victim’s parents are going through.

“I extend my deepest condolences to them and pray they are given strength to endure this horrific tragedy.”

Amirudin said schools must be the safest place for children, adding that the state government will work closely with the police, the Education Ministry and local communities to strengthen safety measures in all schools across Selangor.

“This issue will be prioritised in the upcoming state executive council meeting, where several measures – including enhanced safety protocols and mental health support for students – will be discussed to ensure the safety of all our children.”