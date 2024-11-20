Two SK Limau Purut staff perish in crash

KUANTAN: Two employees of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Limau Purut, Jerantut, were killed after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a lorry at KM15 Jalan Lipis-Jerantut near Kampung Jeram Bungor, Kuala Lipisat 2.30 pm yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Ismail Man said operations assistant Nurshida Md Najib, 38, from Pekan, and administrative assistant Nurulfarhana Yahaya, 31, from Jerantut, died at the scene.

He said an initial investigation found that the accident occurred when the Proton Saga, driven by Nurshida with Nurulfarhana in the passenger seat, was headed to the Lipis District Education Office for work from the school.

He said the lorry, driven by a man with an attendant, was on its way from Gua Musang, Kelantan, to Mela, Lipis.

“The 31-year-old lorry driver sustained injuries to his left side, and the 33-year-old was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for further checks,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.