Two students die in motorcycle collision

SEREMBAN: Two schoolboys were killed when their motorcycles collided at KM10 of Jalan Bahau-Kemayan in Jempol, near here, today.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 17-year-old students suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot in the 3.20 am incident.

“The motorcycles involved were a Yamaha Y16ZR and a Yamaha Lagenda, and one of the victims was heading from Bahau to Kemayan.

“While ascending a hilly location, one of them collided with the other motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged witnesses to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Amirul Syafiq Mohd Yusof at 016-2348669 to help in investigations.