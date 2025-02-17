IPOH: Two 16-year-old secondary school students are feared drowned while trying to retrieve a ball from the river in Kampung Tepus near Parit today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the two victims were students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Muhammad Shah, Parit.

He said police received a call at 4.21pm before a team of personnel from the Parit Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the scene of the incident 11 kilometres away.

“The search and rescue operation (SAR) was assisted by villagers using fishing boats while firefighters used aluminium boats.

“The SAR operation also received assistance from members of the BBP Kuala Kangsar Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and BBP Pulau Pangkor has been instructed to assist in the operation,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the weather condition was cloudy and the river water was flowing strongly but the SAR operation is still going on.