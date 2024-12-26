Two students killed after car skids into guardrail on NSE

JASIN: Two public university students were killed after the car they were in skidded and crashed into a roadside guardrail at KM186.7 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound here this morning.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said in the 6.20 am incident, Nurul Syafiqah Nasruddin and Nurhanis Afryna Azizan, both aged 19, suffered head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The two victims were seated in the front and rear left seats of a Perodua Myvi, along with two other friends.

“The crash occurred when the car, travelling from Johor towards Melaka, skidded and struck the left-side guardrail. No other vehicles were involved,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Jamil said the driver, Nur Hanis Suraya Supiyan, 19, sustained injuries to her legs, while the other passenger, Azwalidiya Azman, 21, sustained minor injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.