Two suspected Thai junk food smugglers detained in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: Two individuals were arrested in separate incidents near the Malaysia-Thailand border involving the smuggling of Thai junk food products.

The first individual, a 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday (Dec 9) for smuggling Thai junk food products worth around RM11,000, the New Straits Times reported.

The man suspected of smuggling was driving a car during his arrest in Rantau Panjang by the General Operations Force personnel.

The suspect was arrested at around 6.30am at Kak Mah illegal jetty, according to GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid.

“After stopping the car, they found boxes containing various types of junk food believed to have been smuggled from Thailand,” he was quoted as saying.

The second suspect, a woman, was detained in Pasir Mas on the same day as the first suspect for the possessing junk food items worth nearly RM3,000.

The 46-year-old, also driving a car, was arrested at around 10.30pm at Jeram Perdah.

Nik Ros Azhan said the snacks were believed to be for local distribution.