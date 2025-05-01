KUANTAN: Two tracker dogs from the K9 Unit were deployed today in a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a teenage boy feared drowned while fishing at a floating house on Jalan Kampung Pedah, Kampung Jerantut Feri, Jerantut, near here yesterday.

A spokesperson of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the two dogs were deployed to locate Azri Fahmi, 14, by searching along the riverside area.

According to him, the SAR operation, which entered its second day, involved 37 officers and personnel from various security agencies, including JBPM, the Bukit Angin Water Rescue Team (PPDA), the police, and the Civil Defence Force.

“The SAR operation, which began at 6.45 am today, continued with the search expanded to a 10-kilometre radius from the last spot where the victim was seen falling.

“The search includes operations along the riverbanks with assistance from the K9 Unit, while the PPDA team dives at the site where the victim was reported to have fallen and patrols the surrounding area by boats,” he said in a statement, adding that the authorities were also being assisted by villagers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was fishing with two friends at the floating house before he fell into Sungai Pahang and was swept away by the current.