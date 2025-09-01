Two UMNO leaders sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR: Two UMNO leaders were sworn in as senators before the Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today.

They were Wanita UMNO secretary Datuk Rosni Sohar, and Ipoh Barat UMNO division chief Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar.

Shamsuddin’s appointment is a reappointment by the Perak State Assembly, effective from Dec 20 until Dec 19, 2027, while Rosni is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the term starting today until Jan 8, 2028.

In his speech at the event, Awang Bemee congratulated the two senators and encouraged them to use social media to enhance public understanding of the roles of the Senate.

“To also enhance public understanding of the Supremacy of the Constitution and Rule of Law among the people of Malaysia. Social media can provide an influential platform for this purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Bemee said that in an effort to discharge the duties and responsibilities more effectively, the Senators Council has established three committees that cover public interests.

These committees are the Special Select Committee on Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption; on Social and Community Affairs; and on Legal Review.

“All committee members are encouraged to engage with both public and private sectors, domestically and internationally, specifically but not limited to those practising the Westminster system.

“As a trading nation, relations with ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), BRICS, and the Commonwealth will certainly be a priority, especially in fields not only related to diplomacy but also legislative matters concerning mutual interests,” he said.

Awang Bemee also welcomed the senators who took their oath today to contribute their views and ideas, and to play an active role in these committees.