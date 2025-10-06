IPOH: Two Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students critically injured in the tragic bus crash near Tasik Banding, Gerik, have regained consciousness and are now in stable condition.

Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) director Dr Saiful Azlan Sharif, said both students – Lili Suzana Mat Yaakob, 23, and Nor Erika Elysha Mohd Zaidi, 21 – are currently being treated in regular wards following their transfer from the red zone.

“They both suffered head injuries, but based on our examinations and the available diagnostic tests, the injuries were not as severe as initially feared. Lili Suzana sustained more serious head trauma but is now conscious and stable,” he told reporters at the hospital today.

Dr Saiful had earlier accompanied Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad during her visit to the two students.

Nor Erika, he added, sustained a broken arm and is receiving treatment in stages, depending on her recovery progress.

As for the possibility of transferring either patient to a hospital in Terengganu, Dr Saiful said any decision will depend on medical considerations and discussions with the families.

Meanwhile, Noraini said the ministry had reached out to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in Terengganu to contact the families of all victims and offer counselling support.

She also presented aid from JKM and the National Welfare Foundation to the two students.

Noraini shared that Lili Suzana was still traumatised by the incident and had recounted how the bus was speeding prior to the crash.

“She told me she was asleep when her friend woke her up, saying the driver was going too fast. She herself had told the driver several times to slow down, but he ignored the warnings.

“Despite everything, she’s still thinking about her friends and urging them to stay strong. We assured her that she’s not alone – UPSI, the hospital and JKM are all here to support them,” Noraini said.

The accident occurred early yesterday morning when a chartered bus carrying UPSI students overturned at KM53 of the East-West Highway. The bus had departed from Jertih, Terengganu at 9pm on Sunday and was headed to the university’s Tanjung Malim campus.

Fifteen students were killed in the tragic crash.