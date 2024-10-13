UiTM Dungun student accident: Father of injured victim forgives suspect’s family

DUNGUN: The father of a Dungun Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student who was injured in an accident near the university has no plans to take legal action against the suspect’s family.

Mohammad Ridhuan Mohd Sharif, 52, of Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, said as a Muslim, he believes in destiny and views the incident involving his son, Muhammad Amar Danish, 20, as a test from Allah for their family.

He and his wife have already forgiven the female suspect, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, as well as her family, who are also facing pressure and negative perceptions from the public following the incident.

“She (the suspect) is also unwell. I do not blame her or her family for what happened. If her family wants to come and visit us or see Amar (Muhammad Amar Danish), there are no objections,” he said when met at Dungun Hospital today.

Muhammad Ridhuan said that he is currently hoping and praying for his son’s speedy recovery and able to continue his studies as normal.

He said that Muhammad Amar Danish has been given the all-clear to leave the hospital, with all arrangements for his return, including transportation, being handled by UiTM management.

“Alhamdulillah, Amar is getting better and no longer delirious like he was two nights ago. Many of his friends from Kuala Lumpur came to visit him today.

“The doctor has actually approved his discharge for today, but UiTM needs to manage the related documentation and transport. God willing, he will be able to return to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow,” said Muhammad Ridhuan who works as a shop assistant.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amar Danish shared that he cannot fully remember the unfortunate incident that affected him and three of his friends.

According to the second-year Bachelor of Accounting student, on that day, the four of them had just returned from a co-curricular activity on campus before riding to town to buy some items.

“After the co-curricular activity, I invited Khai (Khairil Anwar Jamaludin) to go to town to buy some things. Initially, it was just going to be the two of us, but Akmal (Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin) and Adib (Ku Adib Ku Azmi) wanted to join us.

“Then we set off, joking around like usual. I was riding the motorcycle with Khai was a pilion rider. He always asked me to ride because he trusted my riding skills,” he explained.

Muhammad Amar shared that he only realised he had been in an accident when he found himself in a drain surrounded by many people.

“I miss my good friends so much. I still remember the last moments I spent with them. I pray that they are placed among the faithful,” he reflected.