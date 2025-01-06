UiTM prioritises Bumiputera firms in procurement – MOF

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has clarified today that Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) is fully authorised to prioritise Bumiputera companies in its procurement processes, in line with the government’s procurement policy outlined in Treasury Circular PK1.5.

The statement follows allegations by Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (PUTRA) on social media, which claim that UiTM is sidelining Bumiputera interests in its procurement practices.

“The recent amendment to PK1.5, which takes effect in 2025, requires that the chief financial officer or financial controller of a company be of Bumiputera status. This aims to strengthen Bumiputera professionalism further and applies to UiTM’s procurement,” the ministry said.

It also clarified that the 2025 amendments related to Malaysia’s commitments under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) do not apply to UiTM, as the university is a statutory body and thus falls outside the scope of the trade agreement.

“As such, UiTM remains a government entity that can fully implement the Bumiputera Company Preference Policy in procurement. This in no way undermines the Bumiputera empowerment agenda in procurement and project implementation,” MOF added.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all government agencies continue to uphold the Bumiputera preference policy, which aims to strengthen the capacity of Bumiputera companies in a supportive economic environment.