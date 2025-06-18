KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to boost regional collaboration in vaccine research and manufacturing by participating in the 2nd UK-South East Asia Vaccine Manufacturing Research Hub (UK-SEA Vax Hub) All Partners Meeting held at Monash University Malaysia today.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in a statement today, said Malaysia’s active participation in the programme was in line with its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025, particularly through the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) and the ASEAN Health Division.

It said the move further strengthened Malaysia’s image as a regional leader in vaccine innovation and public health security.

“The programme brings together over 150 participants from nine ASEAN countries and the United Kingdom, including researchers, policymakers and key industry players in the vaccine sector.

“Malaysia also highlighted the latest developments in vaccine manufacturing facilities and research involving high-risk pathogens, alongside special exhibitions by MOSTI agencies showcasing various initiatives and local biopharmaceutical products,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, in the same statement, said that strategic cooperation between ASEAN countries and global partners in vaccine research and manufacturing must be further strengthened to ensure equitable and sustainable vaccine security.

“This includes the need for long-term investment in research and development, the cultivation of technical talent, and the establishment of a strong regional biotechnology ecosystem,” he said when officiating the opening ceremony of the programme today.

Also present were British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Dr Adeeba, in the meantime, reaffirmed the commitment of higher education institutions to supporting vaccine innovation and fostering collaboration among academia, government and industry.