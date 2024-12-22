PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed the injuries sustained by the cats killed in Universiti Malaya (UM) are consistent with those of wild dog bite marks.

In a statement , the Kuala Lumpur police have confirmed to have received three reports on the incidents on December 17, 20 and 21.

The statement added that there were no witnesses present during the incidents.

“Based on the security footage in the area where the incident took place, it was shown there were a pack of wild dogs who attacked the cats.

“The police have referred the matter to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and injuries inflicted on the cats were confirmed to be caused by wild dogs,” the statement said.

On December 12 and 16, two cats were found killed in a brutal manner in UM’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE), prompting outrage online.

Both incidents were confirmed by the University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) FBE, revealing that the two cats were found at the first floor of Building H11 and the field near the Azman Hashim Building.

Meanwhile, the DVS received two reports regarding the feline killings in UM on December 17 and 20.

On December 17, when the first complaint was filed involved an incident at the Faculty of Business and Economics however it was revealed by the university that it took place on December 12 and the cat’s remains has been buried already.

The second complaint, received on December 20, involved the deaths of four cats in different locations throughout UM.