UMANY president questioned by police over matriculation programme abolition call

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement from University Malaya Association of New Youth president Tang Yi Ze regarding his call for the abolition of the matriculation programme.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohammad Lazim Ismail confirmed the statement was recorded after 14 police reports were filed on the matter.

He stated that recording the individual’s statement is part of the standard investigation procedure and no arrest will be made today.

Mohammad Lazim added that for now, only Tang has been called in to provide his statement.

Tang was seen entering the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at around 2 pm accompanied by his lawyer.

Police are investigating the remarks under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Tang had previously urged abolishing the matriculation programme and basing admission to public universities solely on the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia.

His position has sparked considerable controversy leading to the police investigation. – Bernama