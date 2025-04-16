UMNO adopts ‘man-to-man marking’ strategy in Ayer Kuning

TAPAH: UMNO is on the ground with a ‘man-to-man marking’ strategy in its efforts to win over voters in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Its Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the approach is proving to be more effective in fostering personal relationships and building the voters’ confidence in the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

“We do man-to-man marking, one (machine) takes care of 10 (voters), because it is more effective, that is why we do not do many mega talks and ceramahs,” he told reporters when met while campaigning with BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir at Bidor Botani Park here last night.

He said the BN campaign remains politically mature and refrains from launching personal attacks against opponents.

The Ayer Kuning by-election this April 26 will witness a three-cornered fight between Dr Mohamad Yusri (BN), Abd Muhaimin Malek (Perikatan Nasional), and Bawani KS (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).