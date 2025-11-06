KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing Umno Divisional Delegates’ Meetings nationwide serve as the ideal platform for grassroots members to raise issues which require the attention of the party’s top leadership.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki expressed hope that all representatives involved can make the most of the meeting space, which will run until July 27, so that all issues can be raised at the Umno General Assembly, from Aug 20 to 23.

“I recommend party members take this opportunity to engage in discussions at their respective divisional levels, and ensure that grassroots voices are brought to the attention of the Umno leadership,“ he told reporters after attending the MARA-Petronas Automotive Entrepreneur Development Programme (PUMP), here, today.

Asyraf Wajdi also described the party’s nationwide branch-level meetings, held from April 7 to May 25 this year, as very encouraging, noting a significantly higher turnout compared with the previous year.

He said that the positive response reflected a renewed sense of enthusiasm among grassroots members, who appeared increasingly committed to fulfilling their respective responsibilities.